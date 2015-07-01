Juventus are set to make a summer move for Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata according to reports from Italy this morning. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the 24-year-old is wanted back at his former club where he enjoyed a successful spell from 2014-2016.



The player has bemoaned his lack of first-team action under coach Zinedine Zidane at the Santiago Bernabeu and is understood to be looking for a move away at the end of the season. The Bianconeri are set to face stiff competition from the Premier League however, with Chelsea boss Antonio Conte a huge admirer and seeing him as a replacement for Diego Costa should he depart for China.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Spanish journal Don Balon claims that Barcelona have been in secret talks with Torino strikerabout a move to the Camp Nou this summer. The 23-year-old has a £85 million release clause in his current deal and is being tracked by Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United.



According to Tuttosport, Milan refuse to give up hope of signing England midfielderthis summer. The 25-year-old Arsenal player is currently on-loan at Bournemouth and seems certain to be leaving the Gunners at the end of the current campaign.



Il Mattino writes that Napoli strikeris set for the Premier League next season. The 29-year-old Belgian international is understood to be wanted by both Arsenal and Manchester United.