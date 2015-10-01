According to premiumsport.it, Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi is ready to commit his long-term future to the club. The 41-year-old had been linked with a move to the Premier League to replace Slaven Bilic at West Ham United next season but it’s understood that he will receive a huge salary increase to stay in charge of the Biancocelesti who he will lead into the Europa League next term.



Roma Sporting Director Monchi has given an ultimatum to Ivorian midfielder. The 20-year-old Atalanta player has been the subject of huge transfer speculation with both Chelsea and Manchester United also linked with a move this summer. Il Messaggero writes that having verbally agreed to make the switch to the Italian capital in January, Kessie’s representatives spent last week talking to AC Milan and Monchi has told the player to make his mind up by the end of this week.

OTHER HEADLINES:



Roberto Mancini could return to the bench at Inter this summer. The Italian was dismissed last summer and replaced by Frank de Boer who was subsequently replaced by Stefano Pioli. After a poor recent run of form, the Nerazzurri will make yet another change at the end of the current campaign.



Roma striker Edin Dzeko refused to talk about speculation over his future after his side beat Milan 4-1 at the San Siro on Sunday. The Bosnian frontman, who is out on his own as leader of the Serie A goalscoring and who has been linked with a summer move to the Rossoneri, told reporters that he was happy in the Italian capital.



La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Lazio striker Keita Balde is wanted by a host of European clubs this summer. The 22-year-old looks set to leave the Biancocelesti at the end of the season with Manchester United, Juventus, Milan and now Sevilla all chasing down his signature.



