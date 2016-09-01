Juventus are set to make a final assault for Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. Turin based sports daily Tuttosport writes that Bianconeri chiefs are ready to try to convince the Premier League giants to part with the 23-year-old German who is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield.



The Merseysiders are understood to be asking for a fee of around €30M with Juventus reportedly not prepared to pay that amount. CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Fabio Paratici were in the north-west on Sunday to watch Everton take on Sevilla at Goodison Park. The journal also reports that they used this game to also continue negotiations with the Spanish club over French midfielder Steven N’Zonzi, a player who has been on the club’s wish-list for some time now.



The Old Lady is also reported in the Dutch press to be ready to pay the release clause for Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman. Algemeen Dagblad writes that although the Bianconeri will meet the capital club’s €45M valuation, the player himself has expressed his desire to stay with the Giallorossi having recently signed a new deal until 2022.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Nicola Kalinic is in pole-position but the Rossoneri are reported to be considering a move for former striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who is currently out of contract and recovering from an ACL injury at Manchester United’s Carrington training complex.



Tuttosport claims that Milan also has a two-man choice to fill their centre-forward position. Fiorentina’sis in pole-position but the Rossoneri are reported to be considering a move for former striker, who is currently out of contract and recovering from an ACL injury at Manchester United’s Carrington training complex.



In today’s Gazzetta dello Sport it’s reported that Juventus are also looking for a new centre-back after the departure of Leonardo Bonucci. The pink journal claims that the two men on the radar are Ezequiel Garay of Valencia and former Chelsea and Manchester United target Stefan de Vrij.



In today’s Gazzetta dello Sport it’s reported that Juventus are also looking for a new centre-back after the departure of Leonardo Bonucci. The pink journal claims that the two men on the radar areof Valencia and former Chelsea and Manchester United target



Genoa have asked for information on Newcastle United full-back Achfar Lazaar. According to Primocanale, the 25-year-old Moroccan who has previous Serie A experience with Palermo, is being lined-up by Il Grifone as a replacement for Diego Laxalt who in turn is being followed by Fiorentina and Atalanta.



Genoa have asked for information on Newcastle United full-backAccording to Primocanale, the 25-year-old Moroccan who has previous Serie A experience with Palermo, is being lined-up by Il Grifone as a replacement for Diego Laxalt who in turn is being followed by Fiorentina and Atalanta.



Back in Turin, Juventus have stated that they will not give any discounts for suitors of Colombian wide-man Juan Cuadrado. The champions are holding out for €30M as reported on calciomercato.com by Fabrizio Romano this morning with Arsenal still heavily linked with his services.



Back in Turin, Juventus have stated that they will not give any discounts for suitors of Colombian wide-manThe champions are holding out for €30M as reported on calciomercato.com by Fabrizio Romano this morning with Arsenal still heavily linked with his services.