Sampdoria chiefs are set for a summit meeting over their summer transfer strategy and one of the players on the agenda is certain to be highly-rated Czech striker Patrik Schick. The 21-year-old is being kept under observation by several high profile clubs with Tottenham Hotspur scouts sighted at last weekend’s home draw with Chievo.



According to Secolo XIX, coach Marco Giampaolo is desperate to keep hold of the youngster for at least another season whilst President Massimo Ferrero, is also keen to tie the player down to a new deal in the port city which would contain a significant release clause of around €40M. Reports at the moment suggest that he could leave Samp this summer for as little as €20M.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Ilija Nestorovski. The 27-year-old Macedonian international has been a shining light despite the Sicilian clubs relegation from Serie A with Everton also reportedly monitoring the situation.



Tuttosport claims that Fiorentina has made contact with Palermo over striker. The 27-year-old Macedonian international has been a shining light despite the Sicilian clubs relegation from Serie A with Everton also reportedly monitoring the situation.



Roma defender Kostas Manolas has told the club he wants to remain in the capital. Speaking at the Miss Tifosa Giallorossa award ceremony, the 25-year-old Greek international explained that ultimately it would be the club that will decide his future.



Roma defenderhas told the club he wants to remain in the capital. Speaking at the Miss Tifosa Giallorossa award ceremony, the 25-year-old Greek international explained that ultimately it would be the club that will decide his future.



According to Corriere dello Sport, scouts from across Europe will be in attendance at the Stadio Olimpico tonight for the Coppa Italia Final between Juventus and Lazio. The journal claims that the majority of eyes will be on Biancocelesti forward Keita Balde who is set to leave the capital this summer.



According to Corriere dello Sport, scouts from across Europe will be in attendance at the Stadio Olimpico tonight for the Coppa Italia Final between Juventus and Lazio. The journal claims that the majority of eyes will be on Biancocelesti forwardwho is set to leave the capital this summer.



Tuttosport understands that AC Milan have now entered the race for Torino striker Andrea Belotti. The journal states that the Rossoneri are ready to offer cash plus at least two of their current first-team squad to bring the 23-year-old striking sensation to the San Siro.



Tuttosport understands that AC Milan have now entered the race for Torino striker. The journal states that the Rossoneri are ready to offer cash plus at least two of their current first-team squad to bring the 23-year-old striking sensation to the San Siro.



Napoli have identified a new understudy for Spanish goalkeeper Pepe Reina. Il Mattino writes that the player in question is 18-year-old Rok Vodisek of Olimpia Lubiana.





Steve Mitchell