According to reports Tuttosport, Milan are close to persuading Everton to part with Gerard Deulofeu. The 22-year-old Spanish winger has been the subject of much transfer speculation recently with both the Rossoneri and Roma pushing for his signature.



Everton’s imminent capture of Manchester United midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin and their reported chase for his Red Devils teammate Memphis Depay will start a domino effect which will ultimately conclude in Deulofeu heading out on-loan to Serie A for the rest of the season before completing a permanent move next summer.



Kostas Manolas has told Juventusnews.eu that the 25-year-old Roma defender was the subject of a €40 million offer from Arsenal last summer. He also admitted that his client will almost certainly leave the Eternal City at the end of the season.





Sofiane Feghouli. Il Tempo reports that the Giallorossi are convinced they can land the 27-year-old Algerian on an initial-loan deal followed by a £12 million permanent move in the summer.





Francesco Cassata. The 19-year-old is currently out on-loan at Serie B side Ascoli.



According to Corriere dello Sport, Leicester City have had a further bid for Italian defender Francesco Acerbi rejected by Sassuolo. The Foxes are anxious to bring the 28-year-old to the Premier League but could now face competition from Marseille and Wolfsburg.





