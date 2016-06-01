Juventus are preparing a summer move for Udinese midfielder Seko Fofana. The two clubs meet at the Dacia Arena on Sunday and Bianconeri bosses will be paying particular attention to the 21-year-old Frenchman. Ilbianconero.com writes that Juventus also have their eye on young Udinese goalkeeper Alex Meret who is currently causing a stir with some outstanding performances on-loan at Serie B side SPAL.



Fofana is enjoying a successful first season in Italy after making the move from Manchester City last summer. The French Under-19 international having already netted five times in 20 appearances for the club.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Gianluigi Donnarumma continues. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the 18-year-old sensation will not be renewing his contract with the Rossoneri which will open the door for a move to Manchester United.



The mystery surrounding the future of Milan goalkeepercontinues. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the 18-year-old sensation will not be renewing his contract with the Rossoneri which will open the door for a move to Manchester United.



PSG have become the latest name to be linked with Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam. Il Mattino reports that the 26-year-old Algerian international is unlikely to renew his contract at the San Paolo sparking a summer race to land his signature between the French champions and Chelsea.



PSG have become the latest name to be linked with Napoli full-back. Il Mattino reports that the 26-year-old Algerian international is unlikely to renew his contract at the San Paolo sparking a summer race to land his signature between the French champions and Chelsea.



Ajax are keen on young Juventus striker Moise Kean. Tuttosport claims that the 17-year-old, who has been wowing audiences with some outstanding performances for the club’s Primavera side, could be sent on-loan to the Dutch giants next season.



Ajax are keen on young Juventus striker. Tuttosport claims that the 17-year-old, who has been wowing audiences with some outstanding performances for the club’s Primavera side, could be sent on-loan to the Dutch giants next season.



​Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic will stay at the club next season even if they manage to bring Alexis Sanchez to Turin. Coach Massimo Allegri has been explaining to Gazzetta dello Sport that despite interest from Galatasaray, the big Croatian frontman still has a huge part to play in the club’s future.



​Juventus strikerwill stay at the club next season even if they manage to bring Alexis Sanchez to Turin. Coach Massimo Allegri has been explaining to Gazzetta dello Sport that despite interest from Galatasaray, the big Croatian frontman still has a huge part to play in the club’s future.