According to reports in Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are ready to make a shock bid for Atletico Madrid striker Antoine Griezmann. The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer with the Red Devils ready to activate the player’s £89M release clause.



Now the Italian giants have entered the race as club owners The Suning Group look to radically shake up their playing squad. The Nerazzurri are still pursuing the possibility of prizing Antonio Conte away from Chelsea with the Puglian coach reportedly telling close friends he may quit Chelsea at the end of the season. The Italian press are also suggesting that Inter are set to challenge United for Monaco’s defensive midfielder Fabinho and Roma’s Kevin Strootman.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Ricardo Rodriguez has told Radio Crc that his client is closing in on a move to Napoli. The 24-year-old has also been a target for Arsenal and Inter but Gianluca Di Domenico explained that a move to the San Paolo was “95 per cent done”.



Napoli have also been linked with a move for Lazio frontman Keita Balde. Il Mattino claims that the Partenopei are willing to do a player exchange with the capital club involving Colombian striker Duvan Zapata who is coming to an end of a two-year-loan spell at Udinese.



According to Tuttosport, Juventus have stepped up their quest for Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick. The 21-year-old Czech frontman currently has a €25M release clause from his current deal in the port city and is also being monitored by Chelsea.



