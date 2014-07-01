Milan striker M’Baye Niang looks set to be leaving the club before the end of the transfer window and according to La Gazzetta dello Sport, his destination is the Premier League. The 22-year-old Frenchman has been frozen out at the San Siro by new coach Vincenzo Montella and after recent comments by the Italian tactician that the player needs to “demonstrate more on the field”, a split now seems inevitable.



Everton lead the field of English clubs looking to secure his services followed by West Ham United and Crystal Palace. There has also been reports that Niang’s former club Genoa have also expressed an interest although it’s believed the player himself prefers to head to the UK.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Andrea Ranocchia is also hotting up with Spurs the latest Premier League club linked with a move for the 28-year-old. Tuttosport claims that the North London side may get the vote over their capital rivals Chelsea with the Italian looking to complete a transfer for around £5 million.



Compensation for Antonio Conte may lie in the fact that Napoli full-back Faouzi Gouhlam could be heading to Stamford Bridge in the summer. Il Tempo reports that the 25-year-old Algerian has been heavily linked with a move to England with Conte a known admirer.



Former Sunderland midfielder Emanuele Giaccherini is set to join Torino in the next few days. The 31-year-old Italian international has failed to hold down a first-team place at Napoli and will look to start afresh with the Granata (Tuttosport).



Antonio Cassano and Sampdoria are set to part ways after their long running dispute. The former Roma and Real Madrid striker has been frozen out of the squad since a very public fall-out with club President Massimo Ferrero. Corriere dello Sport believes the 34-year-old could be heading to Serie B side Virtus Entella.



