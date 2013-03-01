If Liverpool want to try to land German midfielder Leon Goretzka next summer on a free-transfer, then they will face stiff competition from Italy. Calciomercato.com understands that the 22-year-old, who has reportedly already told Schalke 04 that he will not be renewing his current deal when it expires at the end of the season, will be a primary target for the Nerazzurri in June 2018.



The player has been heavily linked with Liverpool too with boss Jurgen Klopp reportedly very close to capturing his signature in the closing days of the last window and the Premier League giants could well make another assault next summer.

Inter are believed to be sending a delegation to Gernamy this evening to watch Goretzka in action with the player expected to start in their World Cup qualifier against Norway.



MANOLAS SET FOR ROMA EXTENSION:



Kostas Manolas is set to prolong his stay with AS Roma. The 26-year-old, who has been a target for Manchester United and Chelsea in the past, looks set to sign a new agreement until 2022 worth €2.5M a-year plus bonus. Manolas had reportedly wanted €4M-a season but Corriere dello Sport writes that a compromise has been reached and that the new deal will contain a €30M release clause.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Paulo Dybala is set to change agents with his brother Gustavo now representing him fuelling speculation that he could move to Barcelona next summer (Gazzetta dello Sport).





Raul Meireles. The 34-year-old Portuguese star is currently out of contract having left Fenerbahce in the summer (Tuttosport).



Former Manchester United star Nani will begin training with his new Lazio team-mates today. The 30-year-old is recovering from a knee injury but is expected to be fit in around three-weeks (Corriere dello Sport).



Juventus are keen to sign Algerian international Faouzi Ghoulam next season. The 26-year-old is out of contract next summer at Napoli and loioks no closer to signing a new agreement. Chelsea boss Antonio Conte is also a huge admirer of the player (Tuttosport).



