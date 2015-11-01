Reports in today’s Corriere dello Sport claims that Roma are closing in on Manchester City play-maker Jesus Navas. The 31-year-old Spaniard is out of contract at the end of the season and his former Sporting Director at Sevilla and soon to be installed at Roma, Monchi, has already flown to England to try to finalise the deal.



The journal states that talks took place last week with the Italian side offering the player a three-year deal worth €3m-per-season to move to the Eternal City this summer. His former club are also believed to be interested but the Roman’s offer is vastly superior to the one pitched by the Andalusian’s.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio has met with super-agent Jorge Mendes and the subject of the meeting was Real Madrid’s Colombian midfielder. The 25-year-old has been heavily linked with Manchester United but Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Nerazzurri may now enter the race.



Milan has agreed terms with Argentine defender Mateo Musacchio. Gazzetta dello Sport now claims that the Rossoneri has to agree a transfer fee with Villarreal to close out the deal. It’s understood an €18M offer is on the table for the 26-year-old.



Il Messaggero reports that PSG coach Unai Emery is the man Roma want to replace Luciano Spalletti next season should the Tuscan tactician leave the Italian capital. As previously stated, Monchi is set to become the new DS at the Stadio Olimpico and is understood to favour the Spaniard over appointing an Italian coach.



