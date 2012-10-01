West Ham United will try once again to lure Milan striker Carlos Bacca to East London in January. The 30-year-old Colombian is on the periphery of things under Vincenzo Montella and although he rejected a summer move to the London Stadium, the Hammers are confident they can make a successful second attempt in the new year.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, rossoneri CEO Adriano Galliani and incoming owners Sino-Europe has stated that the player is not for sale at any price but after a €30 million fee was agreed in summer, only for Bacca to reject a proposed move, the same sort of offer could be enough second time around. Irons boss Slaven Bilic has already stated that Italian frontman Simone Zaza will be returned to his parent club Juventus next month after failing to find the net during his spell in the capital.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Liverpool target Gabigol has told Tuttosport that he’s happy at Inter and has no intention of going out on-loan in January. The 20-year-old has had few chances to shine since his summer arrival from Santos.



Liverpool targethas told Tuttosport that he’s happy at Inter and has no intention of going out on-loan in January. The 20-year-old has had few chances to shine since his summer arrival from Santos.



Inter striker Rodrigo Palacio has rejected a move back to Argentina with Boca Juniors stating he prefers to remain in Serie A. The 34-year-old has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with Tuttosport claiming Stoke City have made tentative enquiries.





Inter strikerhas rejected a move back to Argentina with Boca Juniors stating he prefers to remain in Serie A. The 34-year-old has also been linked with a move to the Premier League with Tuttosport claiming Stoke City have made tentative enquiries.

Manolo Gabbiadini gets ever closer to the exit door at Napoli. Il Mattino states that Everton remains his preferred destination and that the vesuviani have already agreed to a €20 million move.





Despite his late equaliser to rescue a point for his club on Thursday evening, strikergets ever closer to the exit door at Napoli. Il Mattino states that Everton remains his preferred destination and that the vesuviani have already agreed to a €20 million move.

Mattia Caldara has already undergone a medical at Juventus ahead of a January switch. Gazzetta dello Sport states that he will remain at Atalanta until the summer before making the move to Turin. This will come as a blow to many Premier League clubs who were also monitoring the highly-rated youngster.





Atalanta defenderhas already undergone a medical at Juventus ahead of a January switch. Gazzetta dello Sport states that he will remain at Atalanta until the summer before making the move to Turin. This will come as a blow to many Premier League clubs who were also monitoring the highly-rated youngster.