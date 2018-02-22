Paper Talk: Manchester United targets set for Serie A stay; Liverpool to miss out on Roma midfielder
26 March at 11:50
Manchester United look set to miss out on one of their potential summer targets with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij is closing in on a move to Inter.
The 26-year-old is a free-agent this summer after failing to agree on a new deal with Lazio and having announced that he will be leaving at the end of the current campaign, the pink journal states that the Nerazzurri has won the race for his signature.
The figures behind the deal are thought to be a five-year agreement worth €4.2-a-season which will make him one of the highest paid members of Luciano Spalletti’s squad next term.
Another reported United target, Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman, is also reported to be ready to join the Nerazzurri this summer. Tuttosport claims that the 28-year-old, who is an internationla team-mate of de Vrij’s, will be the subject of a €45M bid at the end of the current campaign.
Strootman is now back to full fitness after a two-year spell out of the game following two serious knee injuries. His former boss in the Italian capital Spalletti is now keen to link up once again next term.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Liverpool target Lorenzo Pellegrini has reportedly been removed as a possible summer departure from Roma. Corriere dello Sport writes that Sporting Director Monchi is working towards a new agreement with the player to prevent losing him on a €30M release clause this summer.
Over in Spain, Mundo Deprotivo claims that Barcelona are the latest club to be linked with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. The 23-year-old Slovenian has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer after a superb season in the Italian top-flight.
Tuttosport states that Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi is the man Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to succeed Maurizio Sarri at the San Paolo. Sarri has been linked with a number of top European clubs as he tries to lead the Partenopei to their first Serie A title since 1990.
The same journal also claims that there will be a summer bidding war between Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro. The 27-year-old Brazilian is ready to leave Turin but the Bianconeri are holding out for a transfer fee in excess of €50M.
Steve Mitchell
@barafundler
Liverpool target Lorenzo Pellegrini has reportedly been removed as a possible summer departure from Roma. Corriere dello Sport writes that Sporting Director Monchi is working towards a new agreement with the player to prevent losing him on a €30M release clause this summer.
Over in Spain, Mundo Deprotivo claims that Barcelona are the latest club to be linked with Inter Milan defender Milan Skriniar. The 23-year-old Slovenian has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City this summer after a superb season in the Italian top-flight.
Tuttosport states that Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi is the man Napoli President Aurelio De Laurentiis wants to succeed Maurizio Sarri at the San Paolo. Sarri has been linked with a number of top European clubs as he tries to lead the Partenopei to their first Serie A title since 1990.
The same journal also claims that there will be a summer bidding war between Manchester United, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain for Juventus full-back Alex Sandro. The 27-year-old Brazilian is ready to leave Turin but the Bianconeri are holding out for a transfer fee in excess of €50M.
Steve Mitchell
@barafundler
Go to comments