Manchester United look set to miss out on one of their potential summer targets with Gazzetta dello Sport claiming that Dutch defender Stefan de Vrij is closing in on a move to Inter.



The 26-year-old is a free-agent this summer after failing to agree on a new deal with Lazio and having announced that he will be leaving at the end of the current campaign, the pink journal states that the Nerazzurri has won the race for his signature.



The figures behind the deal are thought to be a five-year agreement worth €4.2-a-season which will make him one of the highest paid members of Luciano Spalletti’s squad next term.



Another reported United target, Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman, is also reported to be ready to join the Nerazzurri this summer. Tuttosport claims that the 28-year-old, who is an internationla team-mate of de Vrij’s, will be the subject of a €45M bid at the end of the current campaign.









Strootman is now back to full fitness after a two-year spell out of the game following two serious knee injuries. His former boss in the Italian capital Spalletti is now keen to link up once again next term.