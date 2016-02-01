According to reports from Tuttosport this morning, Chelsea are set to miss out of Bosnian international left-back Sead Kolasinac. The journal reports that the 23-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer at Schalke 04, will be heading to Juventus next season.



The Bundesliga side rejected bids from both the Premier League leaders and the Bianconeri in the January window but the Italian side are believed to have struck an agreement to bring the player in on a free-transfer in the summer. The reports also states that he will be heading to Turin next week to undergo a medical.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Leandro Paredes will be leaving Roma in the summer. The 22-year-old Argentinean has been the subject of interest from Liverpool, Arsenal and Spurs and a three-way fight for his signature could commence at the end of the season.



Inter are set to tie down Croatian midfielder Ivan Perisic to a new deal at the club to ward off attention from England. The 28-year-old has been courted recently by Chelsea after some scintillating displays this season but Nerazzurri owners, The Suning Group, want to offer the player an improved contract to remain in Milan (La Gazzetta dello Sport).



Il Messaggero claims that Manchester United target Keita Balde has been fined by Lazio for his late return from the AFCON 2017 tournament. The 21-year-old, who has been no stranger to controversy over the past six months, was left out of Tuesday night’s Coppa Italia win over Inter.



Inter Milan will make Manchester United full-back Matteo Darmian one of their priority targets this summer. Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the 27-year-old Italian will leave Old Trafford at the end of the current campaign for a return to his homeland.



