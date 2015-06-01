Liverpool target Gabriel Barbosa or “Gabigol” wants assurances from his current club Inter Milan that he will be given more playing time at the club. Corriere della Sera states that the 20-year-old Brazilian, who arrived from Santos last summer, is getting frustrated at his lack of opportunities in the starting XI at the San Siro.



The young striker has only played 20 minutes of league football since his arrival in Italy and recent reports have suggested that the Merseyside giants are looking to take him to Anfield on a loan-deal for the rest of the season. Whilst the Nerazzurri seem willing to strike this bargain, the player himself seems to have other ideas.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Milan CEO Adriano Galliani told Rai Sport last night that he expects Everton wingerto be joining the Rossoneri this month. Reports recently suggested that Toffees boss Ronald Koeman was opposed to the 22-year-old Spaniard leaving Goodison Park due to the clubs current absentees in the AFCON 2017 tournament and injuries to key players.

Former Manchester United targethas had a lucrative offer to head to China. Il Messaggero states that Guangzhou Evergrande, have offerd Lazio €30 million for the 23-year-old Brazilian.

Milan chiefs have stated that French strikerwill not be leaving the club in January. The 22-year-old Frenchman is reportedly wanted by a host of Premier League clubs including Stoke City and Swansea City (Gazzetta dello Sport).