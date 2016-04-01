Napoli striker Lorenzo Insigne is closing in on a new deal at the San Paolo. According to Il Mattino, the 25-year-old Italian international, who has been linked with summer moves to Liverpool and Barcelona, is ready to put pen to paper on a new agreement that will keep him at his hometown club until 2022. The player will also see an increase in salary to €4.5M per-season.



Stefan de Vrij. The 25-year-old has been on the radar at Manchester United all season but now Corriere dello Sport states that both Milan and Inter are also plotting a summer assault. The player’s contract expires in 2018 and Lazio patron Claudio Lotito looks ready to cash in for a fee of around €20M.





OTHER HEADLINES:



Youri Tielemans. The journal believes that the 19-year-old Belgian will leave his current employers this summer with the Red Devils favourites to land his signature.



AS Roma are ready to make a move for Manchester City play-maker Jesus Navas. Corriere dello Sport claims that the 31-year-old will leave The Etihad this summer with former club Sevilla also ready to welcome him back should he decide to return to his homeland.



According to Tuttosport, Juventus are the latest club to be linked with Southampton midfielder Dusan Tadic. The 28-year-old Serbian is interesting a host of top European clubs including Real Madrid, Inter and Milan.



