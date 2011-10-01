According to reports in the Corriere della Sera, Inter are to make a summer move for Chelsea target Antonio Rudiger. The journal suggests that the Nerazzurri have now dropped their interest in the German international’s Roma team-mate Kostas Manolas who they believe will cost too much, to concentrate full on trying to bring the 24-year-old to the San Siro.



The big German has been on the radar of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte for some time now but reports state that Inter chiefs met with the player in a Rome restaurant on Sunday evening after their match against Lazio.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Another Roma player that has been linked with a move to the Premier League, may also be leaving the capital for Milan with reports that Argentine midfielderis wanted by the Rossoneri. Alfredo Pedulla writes that the 22-year-old, a long time target of Liverpool, could start negotiations as early as next week.



Napoli full-backis on the radar of Paris Saint-Germain. L’Equipe writes that the 26-year-old Algerian international, who has yet to sign a new deal at the San Paolo, has become a priority target of boss Unai Emery.



More Napoli news in Il Mattino today with the journal reporting that the Partenopei have their eyes fixed on Manchester City and a possible three pronged attack for. All three players will leave The Etihad on free-transfers this summer.



Fiorentina meanwhile, are set to make a move for West Ham midfielderThe 25-year-old Spaniard has already tasted life in Italy with Sampdoria and according to La Nazione, La Viola want to take him to Tuscany.