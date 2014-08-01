According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, both Juventus and Inter have joined the race to sign highly-rated Celtic striker Moussa Dembele. The pink journal claims the Italian duo are monitoring the 20-year-old’s progress as he continues to set the footballing world alight with some impressive performances for the Glasgow giants.



Already the subject of a failed £20 million bid from West Ham in the January window, whilst also being heavily linked with a move to Chelsea, the young Frenchman looks set to be one of the hottest names of the summer with clubs from around Europe all vying for his signature. According to latest reports, his current market value is around £40 million.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Juventus are preparing fresh contract talks with Brazilian full-backThe 26-year-old is reportedly wanted by Manchester City but Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano writes that a new deal in Turin is imminent.

Italian midfielderhas told Spanish journal As that it would be difficult to reject a summer move to Barcelona. The 25-year-old was speaking on the eve of his PSG side’s Champions League clash against the Blaugrana.

Sampdoria Sporting Director Daniele Prade has told Sampdorianews.it that strikeris part of the clubs future. The 25-year-old Colombian striker has been the subject of interest from several Premier League clubs this season.

La Gazzetta dello Sport continues to write about the speculation involving both Milan and Inter and their quest to land Everton striker. Reports over the weekend suggested that the former had told the Toffees to “Name their price” as they prepare to be taken over by Chinese consortium Sino-Sports Europe.