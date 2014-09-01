Mercato365 suggests that Inter Milan has become the latest club to be linked with a summer move for Monaco striker Kylian Mbappe. The 18-year-old has shot to stardom this season with some outstanding displays for the club from the principality and has been monitored by a host of top European clubs.



Manchester City, who witnessed first-hand how devastating he can be in last week’s Champions League tie, are reportedly planning a summer assault as are Arsenal, Spurs and Manchester United. With Barcelona also eyeing up the teenage star, the summer promises to be a battle royal to try to claim his signature that’s believed to be valued around €60 million.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Inter has also been linked with Napoli defender and Chelsea target. Corriere dello Sport claims that the 25-year-old Senegalese international will be targeted should they fail to land Roma’s Kostas Manolas.



Roma are set to give Belgian international Radja Nainggolan an improved contract at the club. Having recently renewed his existing deal, La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the Giallorossi are now believed to be ready to increase the 28-year-old’s yearly earnings to beyond €4 million.



Milan full-back Mattia De Sciglio has rejected a contract renewal at the club. Ilbianconero.com states that the 24-year-old is a summer target for Juventus and that there could also be a challenge from the Premier League for his services next season.



