Torino striker Andrea Belotti looks to be getting closer to a summer departure according to latest reports from Italy.

The 24-year-old has a current deal at the club until 2021 but comment he made last week about the possibility of signing for a big club, has once again increased speculation on where he may be playing his football next season.



Belotti has a staggering €100m release clause in his current contract and after a disappointing campaign this term, President Urbano Cairo knows that there is no way he will be able to negotiate a possible release for this amount of money.



Both Manchester United and Arsenal have shown interest in the past with AC Milan leading the domestic charge. Today’s Tuttosport claims that Cairo is now ready to drop the asking price to considerably less than his initial figure, a move which could start a summer bidding war.

