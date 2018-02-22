Paper Talk: Torino chief ready to drop the price for Man Utd target; Its Juve v Liverpool for German full-back
27 March at 11:55
Torino striker Andrea Belotti looks to be getting closer to a summer departure according to latest reports from Italy.
The 24-year-old has a current deal at the club until 2021 but comment he made last week about the possibility of signing for a big club, has once again increased speculation on where he may be playing his football next season.
Belotti has a staggering €100m release clause in his current contract and after a disappointing campaign this term, President Urbano Cairo knows that there is no way he will be able to negotiate a possible release for this amount of money.
Both Manchester United and Arsenal have shown interest in the past with AC Milan leading the domestic charge. Today’s Tuttosport claims that Cairo is now ready to drop the asking price to considerably less than his initial figure, a move which could start a summer bidding war.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Napoli full-back Elseid Hysaj is close to renewing his contract with the club. The 24-year-old Albanian international is understood to be keen on extending his stay at the San Paolo and according to Il Mattino, the only thing remaining is to agree on a release clause for potential overseas buyers; a figure that will be close to €50M.
Inter are pushing to sign Juventus full-back Kwadwo Asamoah. The 29-year-old Ivorian is out of contract at Juventus in the summer and has been linked with a move to the Premier League with both Spurs and Arsenal huge admirers. Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano writes however, that the Nerazzurri has tabled a three-year deal worth €3M-a-season.
Former England coach Fabio Capello is about to be sacked as coach of Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning. After a poor start to the season, Gazzetta dello Sport claims his dismissal will be announced, once the two parties have agreed his severance pay.
Juventus will challenge Liverpool for German left-back Jonas Hector. Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Bianconeri have targeted the 27-year-old to replace the outgoing Kwadwo Asamoah.
According to Corriere dello Sport, Inter are looking to take Brazilian midfielder Rafinha on a permanent deal this summer. The 25-year-old is currently on-loan in Serie A but his parent club, Barcelona, want €30M for the player who has also been linked with Spurs.
Steve Mitchell
@barafundler
