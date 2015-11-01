Sampdoria are to sit down with the agent of Czech striker Patrik Schick to discuss his future. Italian transfer expert Gianluca Di Marzio claims that the 21-year-old has become a primary summer target for Tottenham Hotspur and that club President Massimo Ferrero now wants to know if the player is willing to commit his future to the port club.



Schick’s current deal has a release clause of €25M and it’s believed that the Premier League side, along with their North London neighbours Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Juventus and Inter all have the player on their radars.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Unai Emery is the favourite to replace Luciano Spalletti as Roma boss should the Italian vacate his job this summer. The Tuscan tactician has been linked with a move to the Premier League next season at Spurs.



Sky Italia claims that Paris Saint-Germain coachis the favourite to replace Luciano Spalletti as Roma boss should the Italian vacate his job this summer. The Tuscan tactician has been linked with a move to the Premier League next season at Spurs.



Sky Sport Italia also believes that Milan will make a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder Mateo Kovacic. The 22-year-old Croatian joined Los Blancos from Milan’s city rivals Inter in 2015 but has failed to make a impact at the Bernabeu.



Sky Sport Italia also believes that Milan will make a summer move for Real Madrid midfielder. The 22-year-old Croatian joined Los Blancos from Milan’s city rivals Inter in 2015 but has failed to make a impact at the Bernabeu.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are prepared to off-load Croatian winger Ivan Perisic this summer. The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.



According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are prepared to off-load Croatian wingerthis summer. The 28-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United.



Genoa want to take Milan striker Gianluca Lapadula this summer. Corriere dello Sport writes that the 27-year-old Italian, who has found first-team opportunities in short supply at the San Siro, may be making the switch to the port city next term.



Genoa want to take Milan strikerthis summer. Corriere dello Sport writes that the 27-year-old Italian, who has found first-team opportunities in short supply at the San Siro, may be making the switch to the port city next term.