Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has told the Italian press that it will be his club who ultimately decides whether to sell him this summer. The 29-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Serie A champions with both Chelsea and Manchester City set to enter a bidding war to try to secure his services.



The Italian international was asked at the Premio Amico dei bambini in Milan if his current boss would also be heading to the Premier League next season to which he replied; “I don’t know if the mister will go”, before commenting on his own future by declaring that; “I have a contract with the club so they will decide whether to sell me or not”.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Tuttosport claims that Torino are to make another tempt to keep England number one goalkeeperbeyond this season. The 29-year-old is currently on a season-long loan from Manchester City and the Italians are keen to make his move permanent.



La Gazzetta dello Sport states that Spurs will head to Italy to try to lure AS Roma boss Luciano Spalletti to White Hart Lane this summer should current coach Mauricio Pochettino leave for Barcelona. The Argentine tactician is just one of a host of names linked with replacing Luis Enrique.



​Serie A clubs have been put on alert after reports that Chelsea will off-load Michy Batshuayi this summer. The 23-year-old Belgian forward has failed to find regular first-team football at Stamford Bridge and Tuttosport claims that Milan and Inter are both believed to be keen.





