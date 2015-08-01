According to reports in the Italian press this morning, Inter boss Luciano Spalletti has convinced Ivan Perisic to remain at the club this summer. The 28-year-old Croatian international, who has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United, has been the subject of a huge transfer tussle between the two clubs but La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the odds are now heavily in favour of him staying at his current employer.



The journal suggests that Inter have offered Perisic a new deal taking him up until 2021and will agree to pay the player the €5.5M-a-season he is reportedly asking for to remain at the San Siro. The Nerazzurri have already offered a new deal worth €5M-a-season but it’s thought that an agreement is now close.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang this summer. Gazzetta dello Sport states that the Rossoneri will not match the Bundesliga side’s €85M valuation and will turn their full attention to Fiorentia frontman Nicola Kalinic.



Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman has put an end to any rumours linking him with a summer move to Juventus. Corriere dello Sport quotes the big Dutchman who stated after his sides friendly defeat to Celta Vigo that he had “Never spoken to anyone in Turin”.



Meanwhile, Juve continue their search for a new midfielder and coach Massimo Allegri told Rai Sport after his side’s 3-2 Super Cup defeat to Lazio that “A new midfielder of high importance will arrive”. Liverpool’s Emre Can and PSG’s Blaise Matuidi remain the two main targets.



Reports in Italy also back-up reports in The Mirror that Spurs have entered the race to sign Lazio forward Keita Balde. Corriere dello Sport writes that the Premier League side wil;l challenge both Inter and Juventus for the 22-year-old’s services.



