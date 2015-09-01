Reports in Il Mattino suggest that Napoli are set to try to negotiate a new deal to keep Belgian striker Dries Mertens at the San Paolo next season. The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move away from the club with Manchester United officials having already made contact.



As he enters the final 12 months of his contract, Napoli patron Aurelio De Laurentiis now has to decide whether to cash-in on his star striker or risk losing him for free in the summer of 2018. The journal understands that the Partenopei will offer him a new 3-4 year deal worth €3 million as season and now believed to be waiting for a response from his representatives.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Lazio are set to make a summer move for Genoa goalkeeper. The 24-year-old is also believed to be a target for Chelsea should Thibaut Courtois leave Stamford Bridge at the end of the season (Corriere dello Sport).

Inter will challenge Liverpool for Italian international defender. Tuttosport claims the 24-year-old has become a primary summer target for the Nerazzurri despite the continued attentions of Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Udinese will not take the full signature of Belgian midfielder. The 29-year-old is currently on-loan from Gent with Bianconeri patron Giampaolo Pozzo now considering bringing him to Watford next season.