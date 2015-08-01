According to reports in Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are set to challenge Everton for Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone. The 21-year-old striker, who is the son of Atletico Madrid boss Diego, has been in scintillating form this season for the port side and Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is a huge admirer and sees the youngster as the player who could replace Romelu Lukaku at Goodison Park.



Now Lazio has entered the race and with the club from the Italian capital set to lose Keita Balde in the summer, coach Simone Inzaghi has targeted the young Argentine to play up front alongside Italian striker Ciro Immobile.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Federico Bernardeschi. The 23-year-old Italian is a name high on Blues boss Antonio Conte’s wish-list but the Turin based journal states that the Serie A champions elect are about to make their first move.



According to Rai Sport, if Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam leaves the club this summer then the Partenopei will target Roma’s Mario Rui as a possible replacement. The 26-year-old Algerian international has been heavily linked with a move to Chelsea.



Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola refuses to give up the chase for Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci. The 29-year-old Italian international has been linked with a move to the Premier League since last summer but Gazzetta dello Sport claims the Citizens are prepared to table a €60 million bid for his services.



Manchester City also continues to be linked with Milan goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma. According to Premium Sport, the 18-year-old remains high on Pep Guardiola’s radar.



