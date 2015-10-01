Croatian midfielder Mario Pasalic has told Corriere dello Sport that he’s unsure whether he will return to Chelsea in the summer. The 22-year-old is currently on-loan at Milan and has started to impress with some outstanding performances for the Rossoneri.



Ahead of the weekends game against Fiorentina, Pasalic was asked if Blues boss Antonio Conte wanted him back at Stamford Bridge to which he replied; “I’m a fan of Chelsea and I hope they win the Premier League, now I’m a player for Milan and at the end of the season the two clubs must talk”.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Keita Balde will sit down with club officials to try to sort out his future. The 21-year-old Senegalese frontman has been linked with a host of clubs including Manchester United, but Corriere dello Sport believes he may still have a future in the Italian capital.



Lazio strikerwill sit down with club officials to try to sort out his future. The 21-year-old Senegalese frontman has been linked with a host of clubs including Manchester United, but Corriere dello Sport believes he may still have a future in the Italian capital.



Portuguese daily O Jogo claims that Juventus are one of the clubs chasing Benfica defender Nelson Semedo. The 23-year-old is also a reported target for Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United.



Portuguese daily O Jogo claims that Juventus are one of the clubs chasing Benfica defender. The 23-year-old is also a reported target for Bayern Munich, Chelsea and Manchester United.



Milan have met with the agent of goalkeeper Diego Lopez to try to finalise his departure from the club. The 35-year-old is currently on-loan at Espanyol who are keen to secure his services on a full-time basis. However, there has been interest from the Premier League with Chelsea known admirers (Gazzetta dello Sport).



Milan have met with the agent of goalkeeperto try to finalise his departure from the club. The 35-year-old is currently on-loan at Espanyol who are keen to secure his services on a full-time basis. However, there has been interest from the Premier League with Chelsea known admirers (Gazzetta dello Sport).



Sportmediaset claims that Juventus are pressing to sign Borussia Monchengldbach midfielder and Liverpool target Mahmoud Dahoud. The 22-year-old Syrian born German international has been the subject of huge transfer speculation since last summer.



Sportmediaset claims that Juventus are pressing to sign Borussia Monchengldbach midfielder and Liverpool targetThe 22-year-old Syrian born German international has been the subject of huge transfer speculation since last summer.