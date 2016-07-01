Paper Talk: Inter challenge Chelsea & Spurs for Portuguese star; Everton target heading to Tuscany
15 August at 12:00
Inter Milan have joined the race to sign Valencia full-back Joao Cancelo. The 23-year-old is one of the hottest names on the transfer window as we head into the final two weeks of the current window and according to Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri are set to challenge both Spurs and Chelsea for the Portuguese international.
Romano writes that Inter are ready to offer a player exchange with the Spanish side with French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia the player that the Italian’s are ready to sacrifice. Valencia value their player at around €35M and with their chase for PSG star Serge Aurier running into problems, sporting director Piero Ausilio has turned his attention to the Valencia man.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Milan are ready to make a new assault on Bayern Munich for young midfielder Renato Sanches. The 19-year-old Portuguese international is wanted by a host of European clubs with both Chelsea and Liverpool showing interest. Milan have already baulked at Bayern’s €40M price-tag but Gazzetta dello Sport believes the two clubs are back in negotiations.
Roma will turn their attentions to Juan Cuadrado if they fail to land Riyad Mahrez. Il Messaggero states that Giallorossi sporting director Monchi is ready to talk to Juventus officials about the 29-year-old Colombian.
Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone is closing in on a move to Fiorentina. The 21-year-old, who is the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, has been linked with a move to Everton but La Nazione claims that an €18M deal has been agreed with La Viola.
Inter Milan have also been linked with Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala. The 26-year-old French international is surplus to requirements at The Etihad Stadium and Corriere dello Sport states that Inter boss Luciano Spalletti is ready to bring him to Serie A.
Steve Mitchell
