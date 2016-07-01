Inter Milan have joined the race to sign Valencia full-back Joao Cancelo. The 23-year-old is one of the hottest names on the transfer window as we head into the final two weeks of the current window and according to Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano, the Nerazzurri are set to challenge both Spurs and Chelsea for the Portuguese international.



Romano writes that Inter are ready to offer a player exchange with the Spanish side with French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia the player that the Italian’s are ready to sacrifice. Valencia value their player at around €35M and with their chase for PSG star Serge Aurier running into problems, sporting director Piero Ausilio has turned his attention to the Valencia man.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Renato Sanches. The 19-year-old Portuguese international is wanted by a host of European clubs with both Chelsea and Liverpool showing interest. Milan have already baulked at Bayern’s €40M price-tag but Gazzetta dello Sport believes the two clubs are back in negotiations.





Milan are ready to make a new assault on Bayern Munich for young midfielderThe 19-year-old Portuguese international is wanted by a host of European clubs with both Chelsea and Liverpool showing interest. Milan have already baulked at Bayern’s €40M price-tag but Gazzetta dello Sport believes the two clubs are back in negotiations.

Juan Cuadrado if they fail to land Riyad Mahrez. Il Messaggero states that Giallorossi sporting director Monchi is ready to talk to Juventus officials about the 29-year-old Colombian.



Roma will turn their attentions toif they fail to land Riyad Mahrez. Il Messaggero states that Giallorossi sporting director Monchi is ready to talk to Juventus officials about the 29-year-old Colombian.



Genoa striker Giovanni Simeone is closing in on a move to Fiorentina. The 21-year-old, who is the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, has been linked with a move to Everton but La Nazione claims that an €18M deal has been agreed with La Viola.



Genoa strikeris closing in on a move to Fiorentina. The 21-year-old, who is the son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, has been linked with a move to Everton but La Nazione claims that an €18M deal has been agreed with La Viola.