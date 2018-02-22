Paper Talk: Juventus want Man Utd's flying Frenchman; Here's what United will have to pay for Lazio's Serbian star
29 March at 11:15
Manchester United’s flying Frenchman Antony Martial has become Juventus’s primary transfer target this summer according to Turin sports daily Tuttosport.
The journal claims that initial contact was made with the player’s representatives before the second-leg of the Bianconeri’s Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month with reports also claiming that current Juventus midfielder, Blaise Matuidi, has been trying to convince the 22-year-old that his future lays in Turin, not Manchester.
The Italian giants have been monitoring the situation with Martial since he burst onto the scene at Monaco and with the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford in January, the Old Lady now believe they are in a position to convince him to head to Serie A this summer.
It’s not only Martial that’s interesting Juventus either, Tuttosport also claims they will continue their quest for United defender Matteo Darmian, a player familiar with the city having played for Torino for three seasons between 2012 and 2015.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Lazio Sporting Director Igli Tare has told Sportitalia that Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is worth around €80M. The 22-year-old tops Manchester United’s summer shopping list after a devastating season in the Italain capital.
Juventus Sporting Director Fabio Paratici meanwhile, used Tuesday night’s England v Italy friendly to talk to representatives of Roma midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. Gazzetta dello Sport states that the Bianconeri are ready to challenge Liverpool for the 21-year-old.
Roma have told anyone wanting to buy their highly-rated Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson to back off. Sporting Director Monchi has already stated that the 25-year-old will remain in the capital this summer. President James Pallotta meanwhile, told journalists yesterday that the Giallorossi are no longer a selling club.
Inter look set to complete the signing of Kwadwo Asamoah in the next few days. The 29-year-old Ivorian is out of contract at Juventus in summer and will move to Milan on a three-year deal.
Milan Sporting Director Massimo Mirabelli has stated that the Rossoneri intend keeping hold of Spanish paly-maker Suso. The 24-year-old has a current deal until 2022 and has been the subject of interest from Liverpool.
Steve Mitchell
@barafundler
