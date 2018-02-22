Manchester United’s flying Frenchman Antony Martial has become Juventus’s primary transfer target this summer according to Turin sports daily Tuttosport.



The journal claims that initial contact was made with the player’s representatives before the second-leg of the Bianconeri’s Champions League tie against Tottenham Hotspur earlier this month with reports also claiming that current Juventus midfielder, Blaise Matuidi, has been trying to convince the 22-year-old that his future lays in Turin, not Manchester.



The Italian giants have been monitoring the situation with Martial since he burst onto the scene at Monaco and with the arrival of Alexis Sanchez at Old Trafford in January, the Old Lady now believe they are in a position to convince him to head to Serie A this summer.

