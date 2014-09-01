According to reports in Tuttosport, Juventus are set to challenge Liverpool for Brazilian winger Douglas Costa. The journal also claims that the Bianconeri are prepared to throw in current French midfielder Mario Lemina as part of any deal.



26-year-old Costa has been very vocal in recent months about what he sees as Bayern’s lack of respect as talks on a new contract continue to stall. This has led President Uli Hoeness to come out in the German media to claim that every player has their value and that the Bavarian giants will not be bullied into offering new deals to players. Costa has been on the periphery of things at the Allianz Arena this season and it’s claimed will leave the club at the end of the campaign.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Sampdoria are looking to up the release clause in the contract of Czech striker. The 21-year-old scored a sublime goal in yesterday’s home defeat to Crotone and Corriere dello Sport claims that the port side will look to increase the €25M clause inserted in his current deal. Chelsea are understood to be interested in the youngster.



According to Il Messaggero, Lazio are interested in signing Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin. The 24-year-old, who has missed most of the season with a serious knee injury, has also been linked with a summer move to Manchester United to replace David De Gea.



Gazzetta dello Sport understands that Juventus will make a summer move for Fiorentina striker Federico Bernardeschi. The journal claims that the 23-year-old, who has been a long-term target for Antonio Conte at Chelsea, will be offered a deal worth €5M-per-season.



Meanwhile Juve and Milan are trying to prize Senegalese striker Keita Balde away from Lazio. Il Tempo reports that the 22-year-old, who scored the fastest hat-trick (5 mins) in Serie A history on Sunday, will leave the capital at the end of the season.



