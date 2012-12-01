Italian international striker Andrea Belotti could be on his way to Real Madrid in the summer which will be make bad reading for Arsenal fans. La Gazzetta dello Sport states that the 23-year-old Torino marksman, a reported priority target for the Gunners for next season, is wanted at the Santiago Bernabeu by Los Blancos boss Zinedine Zidane.



Torino President Urbano Cairo will be a guest of Real patron Florentino Perez at next week’s Champions League tie against Napoli, where he is expected to tell his Italian counterpart that the club will be prepared to meet Toro’s €100 million buy-out clause. Real are also looking to offload both Alvaro Morata and Karim Benzema at the end of the current campaign with Zidane believed to have told Perez that he wants to freshen up his attack.



Manchester United & Milan look set to fight it out for Lazio front man. The 21-year-old, who is stalling on a new contract in the Italian capital, has been the subject of abuse from some of the club’s hard-line supporters (Gazzetta dello Sport).

The pink journal also claims that Milan will make another move in the summer for England midfielder. The 25-year-old is currently on-loan at Bournemouth from Arsenal but according to reports, neither club will be requiring his services at the end of the season.



In more Milan news; Corriere dello Sport claim that the Rossoneri have become a serious player in the race to sign Borussia Dortmund striker. The 27-year-old Gabon international looks set to leave his current employer in the summer which will spark off a bidding war around Europe.