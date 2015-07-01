Reports in this morning La Gazzetta dello Sport claim that there will be a three-way fight to land Torino striker Andrea Belotti this summer. The Pink journal states that Chelsea, Manchester United and Real Madrid will enter an auction to try to bring one of Europe’s most exciting young talents to their respective clubs next season.



The 23-year-old is now the leading goalscorer in Serie A and England number one and teammate Joe Hart has described the player as “phenomenal” after he rifled in a hattrick last weekend in the 3-1 win over Palermo. Torino president Urbano Cairo has inserted a €100 million release clause for overseas clubs in the player’s current contract, that clause could be met by three of Europe’s biggest clubs.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Stefan de Vrij. Latest reports suggest the 25-year-old Dutchman will be heading to Inter Milan next season.



The pink journal also claims that Manchester United will lose out in their quest to land Lazio defenderLatest reports suggest the 25-year-old Dutchman will be heading to Inter Milan next season.



Inter defender Jeison Murillo is wanted by Manchester City writes Gazzetta dello Sport. The 24-year-old Colombian has been in superb form this season with City boss Pep Guardiola considering a summer move to bring him to the Premier League.



Inter defenderis wanted by Manchester City writes Gazzetta dello Sport. The 24-year-old Colombian has been in superb form this season with City boss Pep Guardiola considering a summer move to bring him to the Premier League.



Juventus are interested in signing Sampdoria striker Patrik Schick. The 21-year-old Czech international has caught the eye with some scintillating displays this season for the port side. According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri could also face competition from the Premier League.



Juventus are interested in signing Sampdoria striker. The 21-year-old Czech international has caught the eye with some scintillating displays this season for the port side. According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri could also face competition from the Premier League.



Schick’s Sampdoria team-mate Luis Muriel is wanted by a host of clubs this summer. According to Secolo XIX, the 25-year-old Colombian frontman may consider a move to England at the end of the season despite being linked with a possible move to Roma.



Schick’s Sampdoria team-mateis wanted by a host of clubs this summer. According to Secolo XIX, the 25-year-old Colombian frontman may consider a move to England at the end of the season despite being linked with a possible move to Roma.