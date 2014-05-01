According to Radio Crc, Napoli are interested in securing the services of on-loan Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny this summer. The 27-year-old Polish international is coming to the end of his second season with the Giallorossi after arriving from Arsenal in 2015.



Reports suggest that the Gunners want him back in North London next season with Roma unable to convince them to let him stay on a permanent basis. Napoli however, think they can persuade the player to make a switch to the San Paolo and are ready to present an offer of around €16M to the Premier League side ahead of next season.



OTHER HEADLINES:



West Ham United have targeted Lazio bossto become their new boss. Corriere dello Sport states that the Hammers are ready to offer the Italian tactician a five-year deal to replace Slaven Bilic at the London Stadium.



Inter may send Brazilian strikerto fellow Serie A club Sassuolo this summer. Tuttosport writes that the Nerazzurri may use the 20-year-old, who has been a linked with a move to Liverpool, as part of an exchange deal to bring Italian international Francesco Acerbi to the San Siro.



Roma has reportedly offered Manchester City midfieldera three-year deal to head to the Italian capital. Corriere dello Sport claims that the 31-year-old, who is out of contract in the summer has become a priority target for the Giallorossi.