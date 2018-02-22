Paper Talk: Premier League the only place for Napoli midfielder; Liverpool given hope in their pursuit of Roma star
30 March at 11:05
Napoli midfielder Jorginho is a wanted man. The 26-year-old Brazilian born Italian international has been heavily linked with a possible move to the Premier League with both Manchester City and Arsenal looking on with interest at the latest developments.
Jorginho has a contract at the San Paolo until 2020 but Napoli Sporting Director Giuntoli placed a €50M price-tag on him in January which was deemed excessive at the time, but now the Partenopei want to insert a €100m buyout clause.
This has led to a little friction between player and club and latest reports from Italy suggest that Napoli could be prepared to let him go for a fee of around €40M.
Jorginho’s agent, Joao Santos, told Radio Crc this week that only clubs from the Premier League could afford to take his client away from Italy and now an interesting summer awaits.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Roma could be ready to listen to offers of around €32M for midfielder Lorenzo Pellegrini. The 21-year-old is under contract in the Italian capital until 2021 but has a current clause in it that states he can leave in the summer if the above figure is tabled. Corriere dello Sport claims that Liverpool are still keen to secure his services.
Staying in Rome, Giallorossi goalkeeper Alisson continues to dominate transfer speculation. Corriere dello Sport states today that Real Madrid are stepping up their interest in the 25-year-old and are ready to beat Liverpool by offering €60M this summer.
Former Manchester United frontman Memphis Depay continues to be linked with a summer move to AC Milan. Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the 24-year-old Dutch international, who is currently in France with Lyon, is open to a move to Serie A.
Back in the capital, Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan has told Il Tempo that he does not intend to carry on playing until he is 40. The 29-year-old Belgian star, perpetually linked with Chelsea in every transfer window, told the journal that,”Football was just a hobby,” and that “loving life was more important.”
Juventus continue to monitor the situation at Tottenham Hotspur regarding Belgian midfielder Moussa Dembele. The 30-year-old told Derniere Heurs that he would decide on his future after the World Cup, but explained that he was happy in London.
Steve Mitchell
@barafundler
