Napoli midfielder Jorginho is a wanted man. The 26-year-old Brazilian born Italian international has been heavily linked with a possible move to the Premier League with both Manchester City and Arsenal looking on with interest at the latest developments.



Jorginho has a contract at the San Paolo until 2020 but Napoli Sporting Director Giuntoli placed a €50M price-tag on him in January which was deemed excessive at the time, but now the Partenopei want to insert a €100m buyout clause.



This has led to a little friction between player and club and latest reports from Italy suggest that Napoli could be prepared to let him go for a fee of around €40M.

