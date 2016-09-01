La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Real Madrid, Chelsea and Manchester City will make a summer assault on Juventus for defender Leonardo Bonucci. The Italian international has been the subject of much transfer speculation since last summer when his former Juve boss Antonio Conte wanted to bring him to Chelsea and City coach Pep Guardiola went public and declared him one of the world’s best defenders.



Now the pink journal suggests that Real Madrid are to launch their move at the end of the season and that President Florentino Perez is prepared to table an offer in excess of €60 million to try to lure the 29-year-old to the Santiago Bernabeu next season.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Tuttosport claims that Inter have proposed a swap deal with Real Madrid. The Nerrazzurri want Colombian midfielderand are prepared to send defenderin the opposite direction.

Calciomercato.com’s Pasquale Guarro writes that Inter will also propose a player swap deal with Arsenal. The Italian’s are reportedly prepared to offer Croatian midfielderin exchange for Gunners playmaker

Reports in La Stampa claim that Torino chief Urbano Cairo will put half of his first-team players on the transfer list this summer. Strikerwould be the most high-profile of these with Chelsea known admirers of the 23-year-old Italian international.



Reports in Italy mirror those in the UK that Manchester United will present AC Milan with a €50 million offer for goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The teenager has just turned 18 and his future remains clouded in mystery.







