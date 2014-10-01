Reports in Tuttosport this morning suggest that Juventus have entered the race to sign highly-rated Athletic Bilbao striker Inaki Williams. The journal claims that the Bianconeri are ready to challenge both Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund for the 22-year-old Spanish frontman.



Williams, whose father is originally from Ghana and whose mother was born in Liberia, has a current deal in the Basque country until 2021 which contains a release clause of £48 million and the player has already made noises that his future may lay away from the Spanish club.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Blaise Matuidi is back in the transfer spotlight with Le10Sport claiming that Juventus and Chelsea are the favourites to claim his signature this summer. The 29-year-old, who has had an outstanding season in Paris has also not ruled out committing his future to the French giants.





Franck Kessie has told So Foot that he’s flattered by all the interest shown in recent months. The 20-year-old Atalanta player is set to be one of the hottest names in this summer’s transfer market with the Premier League side just one of a host of big name clubs vying for his signature.



La Stampa suggests that Milan could hijack Arsenal’s attempt to sign Torino striker Andrea Belotti. The 23-year-old Italian international has been tracked by the Gunners throughout this season and a summer bid is expected.



According to Il Mattino, Chelsea have stepped up their interest in Napoli full-back Faouzi Ghoulam. The 26-year-old Algerian international is yet to commit his future to the Italian side and Blues boss Antonio Conte is a huge admirer.



