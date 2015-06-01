Arsenal have identified Milan striker M’Baye Niang as the man they want to replace Alexis Sanchez, should the Chilean decide to leave the club at the end of the season. The 28-year-old continues to stall on a new contract at The Emirates and the popular opinion is that he will leave North London in the summer.



According to Mundo Deportivo, Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is an admirer of the 22-year-old Niang who is also struggling for game time with the Rossoneri this season. Coach Vincenzo Montella has been highly critical of the Frenchman claiming that he needs to do more to warrant a place in the starting XI.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Felipe Anderson and winger Keita Balde. Anderson was under observation last Sunday in the clubs 2-1 win over Atalanta whilst Keita, currently on AFCON 2017 duty with Senegal, is a player boss Antonio Conte very much admires.



Inter defender Andrea Ranocchia is wanted by both West Ham United and Watford. Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Hornets remain in pole-position however, with boss Walter Mazzarri having previously worked with the 28-year-old at Inter.



Meanwhile The Hammers have become the latest club linked with a move for Napoli striker Manolo Gabbiadini. Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the 25-year-old Italian international, also being tracked by Southampton and Watford, is now a primary target for Slaven Bilic.



Roma are targeting Sassuolo striker Gregoire Defrel. Corriere dello Sport states that the Giallorossi will make a bid this month for the 25-year-old Frenchman who is also interesting Leicester City.



