The future of Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma continues to be a puzzle. The 18-year-old has taken the football world by storm this season with some outstanding displays but whether he remains at the Rossoneri beyond this summer is still open to debate. La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that his agent, Mino Raiola will sit down with club executives this week to discuss the future under their new Chinese owners and to try to reach an agreement on a new deal at the San Siro.



If talks once again fasil to produce any positive outcome, it’s likely that Raiola will start a flurry of transfer activity by making his client available when the window re-opens. The pink journal states that he will demand Donnarumma’s new salary at the club will be in line with that of a top European player or else he will look at other options from overseas.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Tuttosport writes that Arsenal have entred the race to sign Juventus wing-back. The Turin based journal believes The Gunners are ready to present a €40M offer for the 26-year-old Brazilian.



England goalkeeper Joe Hart has been heavily criticised in the Italian press after conceding five goals in Saturday’s heavy home defeat to Napoli. The 30-year-old custodian, who has also had to face the wrath or Toro President Urbano Cairo, was given a 4-and-a-half out of 10 in the penisula’s three main sports daily's.



Milan coach Vincenzo Montella will stay in charge of the club next season. Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the former Sampdoria and Roma striker will remain at the helm as the new Chinese owners look to bring stability to the club.



The same journal also reports that the Rossoneri are closing in on a deal for Atalanta midfielder Franck Kessie. The 20-year-old Ivorian has been linked with Manchester United and Chelsea in England but a move to the San Siro now looks almost a certainty.



