Paper Talk: Manchester United target slipping away; Conte's Sunday night in Turin sparks new transfer rumour
06 February at 10:30
Manchester United target Kostas Manolas is slipping further away according to Leggo with the journal confidently stating that the Greek international will be heading to Inter in the summer. The 25-year-old looks set to leave Roma at the end of the season and Old Trafford was a reported destination with the Red Devils prepared to pay around £30 million to bring him to England.
Both Arsenal and Liverpool are also known admirers but reports this morning suggest that the player will remain in Serie A and head north in the summer with Inter believed to be preparing a bid of €35 million whilst offering Manolas a five-year-deal worth €4.5 million a season.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Other reports in Italy mirror those coming for the UK that Inter will also make a summer move for unsettled Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero. La Gazzetta dello Sport states that the Nerazzurri will enter a two-way tussle with Chelsea to try to land the 28-year-old Argentine international.
Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic is still a wanted man. The 28-year-old Croatian international was the subject of huge attention from both West Ham and Chinese Super League Tianjin Quanjian last month and La Nazione believes that the club from the Far-East are still confident they can try to land him before their window closes at the end of this month.
Napoli boss Maurizio Sarri has told Il Mattino that he fears he could still lose Polish midfielder Piotr Zielinski in the summer. The 22-year-old Polish international arrived at the San Paolo last summer after the Partenopei beat off competition from Liverpool. Sarri however, has told the journal that he still fears that new offers will arrive at the end of the current campaign.
Chelsea boss Antonio Conte was in the stands at the J Stadium last night to watch Juventus take on Inter sparking rumours that he is planning a summer assault on his former club. Tuttosport believes that attacking full-back Alex Sandro could be one of those targets.
