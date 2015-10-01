Paper Talk: Roma to fight Man Utd for Swedish star; Liverpool join Juve in race for Monaco full-back
28 May at 11:10
Reports in Italy suggest that Roma will mount a challenge for Benfica full-back and Manchester United target Victor Lindelof. The 22-year-old Swedish international has been a long-term target for United boss Jose Mourinho who looked set to sign him in January only for the player to reject his advances and sign a contract extension in Lisbon.
With the Red Devils set to make another assault this summer, new Roma sporting director Monchi is understood by Corriere dello Sport to be ready to use his Portuguese contacts to try to hijack any move by the Premier League giants. The Giallorossi are set to announce Eusebio Di Francesco as their new coach next week and the tactician is also understood to be keen on the highly-rated Swedish star.
OTHER HEADLINES:
Former Manchester City and Inter boss Roberto Mancini is the favourite to become the new coach of Russian side Zenit St Petersburg. Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the Italian tactician will replace Mircea Lucescu this summer.
Francesco Totti will play his final game for Roma this afternoon and Rai Sport journalist Paolo Ferrari has tweeted that the 40-year-old will announce he is leaving for the US on Monday. The Italian legend is understood to be joining Alessandro Nesta’s Miami FC franchise.
Inter Milan are interested in Besiktas midfielder Tolgay Arslan. Turkish portal sporx.com states that the Nerazzurri have prepared to offer €5M for the 26-year-old and a salary of €2.1M-per-season.
Steve Mitchell
Juventus will battle it out with the two Manchester clubs and Liverpool this summer to try to sign Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy. RMC Sport claims that the 22-year-old French international will be the subject of a four-way tussle ahead of the new campaign.
