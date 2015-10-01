Reports in Italy suggest that Roma will mount a challenge for Benfica full-back and Manchester United target Victor Lindelof. The 22-year-old Swedish international has been a long-term target for United boss Jose Mourinho who looked set to sign him in January only for the player to reject his advances and sign a contract extension in Lisbon.



With the Red Devils set to make another assault this summer, new Roma sporting director Monchi is understood by Corriere dello Sport to be ready to use his Portuguese contacts to try to hijack any move by the Premier League giants. The Giallorossi are set to announce Eusebio Di Francesco as their new coach next week and the tactician is also understood to be keen on the highly-rated Swedish star.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Roberto Mancini is the favourite to become the new coach of Russian side Zenit St Petersburg. Gazzetta dello Sport writes that the Italian tactician will replace Mircea Lucescu this summer.





