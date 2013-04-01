According to Corriere dello Sport, West Ham United’s quest to land Fiorentina striker Nikola Kalinic has once again come under serious threat from Chinese club Tianjin Quanjian. The journal suggests that coach Fabio Cannavaro has upped the club’s offer to €45 million despite La Viola holding out for €50 million.



The Hammers are believed to be monitoring the situation with interest with the 28-year-old Croatian reluctant to head out to the Far-East. The Premier League side are desperate for attacking reinforcements and are reportedly prepared to meet Fiorentina’s asking price should Kalinic be in favour of a move to England.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Chelsea are the front-runners to land Lazio skipper. Italian press reports this morning state that his current club’s asking price of €25 million has seen both Juventus & Inter pull out of the race.

Former Chelsea targetis close to joining Roma. Corriere dello Sport reveals that the 27-year-old Croatian midfielder will choose the giallorossi over Milan.

La Stampa claims that ifleaves Torino in the summer for either Liverpool or Chelsea, they will look to Roma goalkeeperas his replacement. The England number one is enjoying life in Serie A and Toro are keen for him to stay beyond his loan-deal.

Sassuolo have blocked the potential move of their central defenderto Leicester City. La Gazzetta dello Sport reports that the neroverdi want the 28-year-old to remain at the club before discussing a new contract in the summer.