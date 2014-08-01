Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport understands that three Premier League heavyweights are lining up for an assault on Inter Milan play-maker Ivan Perisic. The pink journal states that Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool all have the 27-year-old Croatian international on their respective radars which could spark a summer bidding war.



A €16 million signing from Wolfsburg in 2015, Perisic has turned out to be money well spent and after some devastating performances this season for the Nerazzurri, his current market value is believed to be around €35 million.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Patrice Evra could now be staying at Juventus. According to Tuttosport, the Bianconeri, having seemingly missed out on Sead Kolasinac from Schalke, will try to convince the 35-year-old Frenchman to remain in Turin.



Meanwhile, the Serie A champions are stepping up their assault on Liverpool midfielder Emre Can. Tuttosport understands that the 23-year-old German will be a primary target in the summer.



Corriere dello Sport states that Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij will not sign a new deal at the club paving the way for a move to Chelsea in the summer. The highly-rated Dutchman is believed to be one of Antonio Conte’s main targets for next season.





Bojan Krkic will not be heading to Serie A this month. Corriere dello Sport quotes Potters boss Mark Hughes who states that the rumours of a possible switch to Lazio is just “paper talk.”



