AC Milan are remaining tight lipped over the renewal of highly rated goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian international turns 18 on February 25 and there is still much mystery surrounding the future of the youngster.



Il Giornale reveals that new Rossoneri CEO Marco Fassone has agreed with the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, not to allow the youngster to release any interviews on the occasion of his 18th birthday this weekend so as not to influence any potential moves on the transfer market. Chelsea and Manchester United as well as Real Madrid and Barcelona, have all been linked with a move for the player after Raiola stated that his client’s future may not be at the San Siro and that he needed to discuss the future plans of the club with the new owners Sino-Europe Sports.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Juventus are to rival Liverpool for German attacking midfielder. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that Bianconeri representatives will be at the Bayer Leverkusen v Atletico Madrid game this evening to observe the 20-year-old.



Reports in Italy suggest that Everton have their eye on Palermo striker Ilija Nestorovski. Corriere dello Sport claims that the Toffees see the 26-year-old Macedonian as a replacement for Romelu Lukaku should he depart Goodison Park this summer.



Juventus are just one of the clubs set to join the race for Real Madrid midfielder Isco. Marca reports that the 24-year-old is set to leave the Spanish capital at the end of the season with the Bianconeri, along with Chelsea, Manchester City and even Barcelona, linked with his possible signature.



