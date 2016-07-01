According to Napoli based journal Il Mattino, Belgian international Dries Mertens has decided to stay at the club after agreeing a new deal at the San Paolo. The 29-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United this summer but reports from Italy suggest that the player will sign a new deal until 2021 with the Southern giants.



Mertens, who has been in outstanding form this season, will also have his salary doubled from his current €1.5M to €3.6M plus bonuses which could make the final figure around €4M-per-season.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Juventus have opened talks with the agent of Lazio strikerover a summer move to Turin. La Stampa claims the 22-year-old, who is also a reported target for Manchester United and AC Milan, will almost certainly leave the capital at the end of the season.

Gazzetta dello Sport writes that Inter are preparing an audacious summer move for Roma midfielder. The 28-year-old Belgian, a long time target of Chelsea boss Antonio Conte, could arrive at the San Siro on a cash plus player exchange involving Jeison Murillo.



Sky Italia reports that Milan have made contact with Real Madrid over striker. The 24-year-old Spaniard is also a target for Chelsea but new Milan Sporting Director Massimo Mirabelli is confident he can bring him to the San Siro this summer.



Chelsea meanwhile, continue to be linked with a move for Juventus wing-back. Tuttosport claims that the 26-year-old Brazilian may cost the Blues around €60M to bring him to the Premier League.