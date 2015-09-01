Manchester City have been told that if they want to take Inter defender Jeison Murillo to The Emirates this summer then they will have to part with around €40 million. Spanish journal Mundo Deportivo claims that the Nerazzurri, whilst reluctant to see the 24-year-old centre-half leave the club, if the right offer is tabled, then they will consider selling.



Pep Guardiola has made no secret of the fact that he wants to bring the average age of his squad down and wants competition in his back-line for Nicolas Otamendi and John Stones. The Colombian Murillo has been in superb form this season for the Italian side which has prompted interest from the Premier League.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Andrea Belotti. La Gazzetta dello Sport states that the Citizens will join Chelsea and neighbours Manchester United in the race to sign the €100 million frontman.



Il Messaggero claims that Italy legend Alessandro Del Piero could become the new President of Juventus. After current patron Andrea Agnelli was reported to have been in communication with Mafia bosses, the former Bianconeri hero could replace him.



Inter have reached a verbal agreement with Lazio defender Stefan de Vrij. Corriere dello Sport writes that the 24-year-old Dutchman, who is also being tracked by Manchester United, will join the Nerazzurri in the summer.



