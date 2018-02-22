Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona are the latest teams to be linked to Roma’s highly-rated Turkish frontman Cengiz Under.



According to Corriere della Sera, the 20-year-old, who has been in blistering form since the turn of the year, is now on the shortlist of some of Europe’s biggest clubs despite the Giallorossi claiming that he will not be sold at the end of the season.



Roma Sporting Director Monchi is trying to break with tradition this summer, intending to hang on to the club’s a-list players and despite his tender years, Under now falls into that category.



Eyebrows were raised when the capital side paid Basaksehir around €15M last summer for his services but Monchi has an excellent track record of discovering young talent after his successful time at Sevilla.

