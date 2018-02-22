Paper Talk: Arsenal & Barcelona lead chase for Roma's young Turk; former Spurs target to remain in Spain
Manchester City, Arsenal and Barcelona are the latest teams to be linked to Roma’s highly-rated Turkish frontman Cengiz Under.
According to Corriere della Sera, the 20-year-old, who has been in blistering form since the turn of the year, is now on the shortlist of some of Europe’s biggest clubs despite the Giallorossi claiming that he will not be sold at the end of the season.
Roma Sporting Director Monchi is trying to break with tradition this summer, intending to hang on to the club’s a-list players and despite his tender years, Under now falls into that category.
Eyebrows were raised when the capital side paid Basaksehir around €15M last summer for his services but Monchi has an excellent track record of discovering young talent after his successful time at Sevilla.
The Giallorossi are currently trying to balance their books in relation to Financial Fair-Play regulations but having secured a place in the last eight of the Champions League, the money received could mean an end to big name departures from the Eternal City.
The Italian Football Federation has identified Carlo Ancelotti as its number one choice to take over as new Head-Coach of the national team. Alessandro Costacurta, who has been charged with finding a successor to Gian Piero Ventura, is reported to have given the former Chelsea boss, who has been linked with a move to Arsenal this summer, until the end of April to make his decision.
Valencia are ready to take French midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia on a permanent deal from Inter. President Peter Lim is reported in Super Deporte, to be planning to visit Italy next week to finalise an agreement thought to be worth €25M or the former Spurs target.
Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly upping their interest in Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic. Corriere dello Sport claims that the French giants are ready to offer the Bosnian a five-year deal worth €8m-a-season, double what he currently earns in Turin. The journal also claims that if current Chelsea boss Antonio Conte succeeds Unai Emery on the bench, then Juventus will be prepared to let him leave for around €50M.
Steve Mitchell
@barafundler
OTHER HEADLINES:
Napoli are closing in on a deal with Sampdoria for Uruguayan midfielder Lucas Torreira. The 22-year-old has had a wonderful season in the port city and according to Corriere dello Sport, the Partenopei are ready to meet the release clause in his current contract of €30M. This will come as bad news for several Premier League clubs who were interested in his services next season.
