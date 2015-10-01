After his return to the starting XI at Old Trafford, Tuttosport writes that Juventus are set to make a summer move for Manchester United defender Matteo Darmian. The 27-year-old has had resurgence in form since Jose Mourinho made him part of his three-man defence and could be on the verge of a shock return to Italy.



The former Torino player has been a long-term target for Inter but has been determined to fight for his place at the Red Devils stating that he is happy in Manchester.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Nikola Kalinic has once again been linked with a move away from Tuscany. Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the 28-year-old Croatian is wanted in China and has been a former target for West Ham United.





Ricky van Wolfswinkel. Corriere dello Sport claims the 28-year-old Dutchman is being lined-up to replace Keita Balde in the capital.



Milan are set to challenge Arsenal for Bosnian full-back Sead Kolasinac. The player’s father told TV1 Sarajevo that the Rossoneri, under new Chinese ownership, had enquired about his son who looked set to join the Gunners in the summer. Kolasinac senior stated that a decision would be made next week.



Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman has yet to agree terms on a new contarct and could leave the club this summer. Il Tempo reports that the 27-year-old, who is a target for Manchester United, may be sacrificed this summer as he enters the final year of his current deal.



