Juventus look to have finally made progress in their search for a new midfielder with the news today that Paris Saint-Germain star Blaise Matuidi is closing in on a move to the Serie A champions. According to Corriere dello Sport, the 30-year-old has given the green-light on a move to Turin after almost joining Juventus last summer.



PSG chief Al-Khelaifa has never made it easy for the player to make a move away from the French capital but this time it seems as though the Bianconeri will finally get their man. This latest news will be a relief to Liverpool fans who were concerned that German international Emre Can would be leaving Anfield for Ital this summer.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Anwar El Ghazi could be the latest arrival. Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano writes that the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is ready to offer the 22-year-old Dutch international to the Rossoneri for a fee of around €16M.





Milan could be about to add to their squad for next season with reports suggesting that strikercould be the latest arrival. Calciomercato.com’s Fabrizio Romano writes that the player’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is ready to offer the 22-year-old Dutch international to the Rossoneri for a fee of around €16M.

Martin Caceres. Corriere dello Sport writes that the 30-year-old, who is without a club after being released by Southampton, could be set to return to Italy after a spell at Juventus.







Reports in Tuttosport state that Lazio have rejected Juventus’ opening offer for striker Keita Balde. The journal claims that the club from the capital have said no to an offer of €20M for the 22-year-old Senegalese international who is also being followed by West Ham United.



Lazio may be ready to give a Serie A lifeline to Uruguayan defender. Corriere dello Sport writes that the 30-year-old, who is without a club after being released by Southampton, could be set to return to Italy after a spell at Juventus.Reports in Tuttosport state that Lazio have rejected Juventus’ opening offer for striker. The journal claims that the club from the capital have said no to an offer of €20M for the 22-year-old Senegalese international who is also being followed by West Ham United.



​Sevilla have given an ultimatum to Jesus Navas over a possible return to the club. The 31-year-old, who no longer figures in the plans of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, has been offered the chance to head home despite interest from AS Roma (Corriere dello Sport).



​Sevilla have given an ultimatum toover a possible return to the club. The 31-year-old, who no longer figures in the plans of Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, has been offered the chance to head home despite interest from AS Roma (Corriere dello Sport).