West Ham United are having second thoughts on whether to sell Algerian winger Sofiane Feghouli to Roma. Leggo claims however, that Hammers boss Slaven Bilic is unlikely to release the 27-year-old until he has a replacement lined-up for the Premier League side.



The Giallorossi had proposed a loan-move with a view to a full transfer next summer but the Italian journal states that this will not happen in the immediate future. Under fire Bilic is reportedly trying to get former striker Jermain Defoe to rejoin the club as Fiorentina target Nikola Kalinic continues to ponder a move to China.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Fernando Llorente. Tuttosport claims that the 31-year-old will link up with his former Juve boss with Belgian Michy Batshuayi moving in the other direction.





Joe Hart has told Tuttosport that he’e not thinking about his future beyond the current season. The 29-year-old told the journal that he is “Only concentrating on the club he currently represents” as rumours of a move to Liverpool next summer continue to grow.





Steven N’Zonzi. La Gazzetta dello Sport claims that the Bianconeri are confident they can beat off challeges from Barcelona and Manchester City for the 28-year-old Frenchman.





Jack Wilshere. The 25-year-old Arsenal man, currently on-loan at Bournemouth, is also wanted by Everton , Roma and Manchester City (La Gazzetta dello Sport).





