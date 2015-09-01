Reports in Tuttosport claim that Milan will rival Chelsea in the race to sign Lazio winger Keita Balde. The 21-year-old has emerged as a surprise choice for Blues boss Antonio Conte in the summer but latest rumours suggest that the Premier League leaders will not have everything their own way.With Milan set to be taken over by Chinese consortium Sino-Europe Sports in March, the Italian giants are preparing an all-out assault on the transfer market next summer with the Senegalese international one of their priority targets.



Currently on AFCON 2017 duty with his country, Keita has been unsettled in the Italian capital despite some outstanding performances this season. A frosty relationship with Lazio President Claudio Lotito only looks to have hastened his possible departure from Roma at the end of the current campaign.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Inter are believed to be stepping up their quest for Roma defender. Tuttosport understands that the Nerrazzurri will try to beat off competition from the likes of Manchester United to bring the 25-year-old Greek international to the club next season.

Roma meanwhile, are trying to tie up a deal for former Leicester City target. Il Messaggero claims that the Giallorossi will look to close out the deal in the next few days.

Juventus officials have met with the agent of Bosnian defender and Chelsea target. Tuttosport states that Bianconeri Sporting Director Fabio Paratici is in Milan to try to bring the 23-year-old to Turin.

Sevilla Sporting Director Monchi has declared that he’s optimistic French midfielderwill renew his contract with the club. Both Juventus and Manchester City are chasing his signature but Gazzetta dello Sport believes the 28-year-olds future will be in Spain.