Manchester United are set to have a €50 million summer bid for Inter midfielder Ivan Perisic rejected by the Italian side. La Gazzetta dello Sport states this morning that club owners, The Suning Group, will reject advances from an unnamed Premier League side but that club is believed to be the Old Trafford giants.



United boss Jose Mourinho headed out to Zagreb during the international break to talk to the Croatian international’s representatives as he looks to revamp his squad ahead of next season. Inter, although bound by FIFA Fair-Play regulations; believe they can keep hold of the 28-year-old by off-loading both Ever Banega and Marcelo Brozovic.



OTHER HEADLINES:



Douglas Costa. The 26-year-old has slipped down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri believe they can bring the Brazilian to Turin for around €35 million.





Juventus have stepped up their chase for Bayern Munich winger. The 26-year-old has slipped down the pecking order under Carlo Ancelotti and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the Bianconeri believe they can bring the Brazilian to Turin for around €35 million.





The agent of Inter midfielder Antonio Candreva has told Il Messaggero that they turned down an offer from the Premier League in January. It’s not known who that club was but the 30-year-old was linked with a move to both Spurs and Chelsea.



Reports in Tuttosport, claim that Everton have become the latest club to be linked with a move for Jonathan Klinsmann. The 19-year-old has been on trial at Goodison Park and has also been reported to be interesting Juventus.



Reports in Tuttosport, claim that Everton have become the latest club to be linked with a move for. The 19-year-old has been on trial at Goodison Park and has also been reported to be interesting Juventus.



Corriere della Sera claims that Amazon Prime Video may soon be able to broadcast live Serie A matches. The online shopping giant is looking to pump more investment into Italy and the possibility of showing top-flight action has now been suggested.



The agent of Roma striker Stephan El Shaawary has told Il Messaggero that his client wants to remain in the Italian capital. The 24-year-old has been frustrated at his lack of game time this season but despite reports suggesting he’s being lined-up by several Premier League clubs, it’s understood he wants to fight for his place with the Giallorossi.



Steve Mitchell