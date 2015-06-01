According to reports in La Repubblica this morning, Roma are about to challenge Milan in the race to sign Everton striker Gerard Deulofeu. The 22-year-old Spanish striker had looked set to head to the San Siro this month but now these latest reports suggest that they may face competition from the club from the capital.



Deulofeu has failed to figure in the plans of new coach Ronald Koeman and a loan move in January now looks certain. There could also be interest from the Premier League with Middlesbrough also believed to be interested. It now looks to be down to the player himself to select where he believes his immediate future would be best served.



OTHER HEADLINES:

Arsene Wenger has targeted Juve midfielderas the long-term replacement for Santi Cazorla. Reports in Tuttosport echo those from the UK that suggest that the Arsenal boss has already held informal discussions with the player who is thought to be interested in a move next summer.

Tuttosport also claims that Juventus will target Benfica full-backto replace the ageing duo Stephan Lichtsteiner and Patrice Evra. The journal believes the bianconeri are in pole-position despite recent interest from Manchester United.

Liverpool targetwill play be in friendly action for Inter today to try to convince boss Stefano Pioli he has a future at the club. The Nerazzurri are on a winter training camp in Marbella and the 20-year-old Brazilian striker will be in the spotlight. (Corriere dello Sport)

Sevilla are the latest club linked with a move for Inter midfielder. The 27-year-old Montenegrin, who is still owned by Manchester City, has been heavily linked with a January move to Everton (Gazzetta dello Sport).